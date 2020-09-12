I am excited to learn of this opportunity to rename an educational facility that would restore the honor, dignity and pride to a community that lost so much with the downgrading and subsequent demolishing of George Washington Carver High School. A marker at the corner of Carver Street and Lee Drive does not sufficiently commemorate the man, the Black community, or the school which bore his name. George Washington Carver was a Black man whose achievements and dedication to educational excellence can be proudly mirrored and embraced by students of every ethnic group as a source of dignity, courage and respect.
It is my hope that the Robert E. Lee High School is re-named and the candidates submitted for consideration embodies integrity, hope and character that will inspire all students. Blacks and other ethnic students should no longer be subject to the daily humiliation of entering and representing a school named in honor of someone who held no respect or compassion for them.
