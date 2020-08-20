I grew up in Baytown and I an a proud Robert E. Lee graduate of 1959.
I am not currently living there but always consider Baytown my home. The discussion of changing our high school name is very sad. You are trying to erase the history from our town, state and country to satisfy the desires of a very small group of people.
