Time to take next step

Change is disruptive and hard. We have all experienced real pain and anguish from uninvited change, such as an involuntary change in employment. As a result, many of us fear and resist change, as many in our community now fear and resist renaming Robert E. Lee High School. But, the historical rezoning that accompanied the openings of Sterling and Memorial high schools informs us that the fear of renaming REL far exceeds any actual harm. Our beloved high school memories and friendships will remain. Our children will create their own cherished memories at whichever school they attend; whatever its name.
