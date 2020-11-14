Ever since 2016, Trump has questioned the election. His own voter commission found no widespread significant voter fraud. Even the Heritage Foundation found no voter fraud in their own investigation.
If you are going to make accusations, you need evidence; it has been more than a week and still no evidence. I accepted the 2016 election results and Trump as president even though I did not vote for him. At these trying times, country before party matters especially when there are individuals who are trying to undermine our democracy. God bless America.
