I’d like to correct a mistake in my article on the Busch Ranch last Tuesday. Steve Sivek brought to my attention that the picture of the entrance was not at the Busch Ranch but instead was at the San Jacinto State Park. If you blow it up and squint, you can actually see the lettering on the gates. I do not know if an early picture of the Busch Ranch gate exists but if you have one, please contact me.
Chuck Chandler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.