I have been an advocate of corporal punishment since leaving high school. I was also the miscreant involved and got what I had coming. I never resisted, as I had violated the rules and seeing corporal punishment was actually a deterrent to deviant behavior, I know it works.
Watching the effectiveness of caning for serious crimes in Singapore, I think it is high time we implement caning for crimes involving firearms and other weapons used to maim and kill people who resist. The current way of handling violent offenders simply isn’t working and they are becoming emboldened, often working in groups.
