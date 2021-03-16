I remember many years ago while crossing the Park Street Bridge over Goose Creek you could look south and see some brick pillars right there in the middle of the creek. A hundred years ago they sat on dry land guarding the entrance to the Busch Ranch.
Franz (Frank) Busch and his brother Celestin were born in Baden, Germany and immigrated to America about 1847. They settled on Cedar Bayou in Liberty County and Frank bought a 70 acre farm where Pinehurst subdivision is located today in 1852. Sometime around 1857 their nephew Thomas Busch joined the brothers here. In 1858 the Texas Legislature created Chambers County from the southern part of Liberty County and that same year Frank bought a 110 acre farm on Goose Creek from Benjamin Roper. He sold the 70 acres in Chambers County to Celestine the following year. His new farm was located on the west bank of Goose Creek just north of today’s Decker Drive, but back in the day the only way to get to the house was up a two-and-a-half mile dirt road that started on Missouri Street and ran north following Goose Creek. This was the beginning of the huge Busch Ranch and was where the main house would be located throughout its existence. The ranch was enlarged when Frank purchased 200 acres west of Hwy 146 and Decker Drive from Lida Craik in 1870. This land later became Busch Terrace and even later some was eaten by the Tiger to become part of the ExxonMobil tank farm. If you look at a map of the ship channel, you might see Busch Island. It could also be labeled Alexander Island and was the retirement home of Methodist minister Robert Alexander until the 1875 hurricane almost killed him and his wife. It did destroy everything he owned and afterwards he moved to Chappel Hill. Frank bought the 1144 acre island from his daughter, Ann Ayers Lide in 1885 for pasture land for his cattle. It looked quite a bit different when he bought it than it does now. When Frank died in 1881 the family owned a huge swath of land, but it was about to get bigger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.