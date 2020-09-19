Socialism becomes a reality when there is an end to private property. However, in the prevailing political dialogue the word socialism is used quite differently. It has become a convenient term to summarily close off any further discussion of any public policy proposal which benefits the disadvantaged by asking for a sacrifice by the fortunate. In its current use, the label of socialism has become a tool to deny the very idea that government has a role and responsibility to promote the common good- to protect every citizens, not just from threats of individual violence but also from disease, poverty, addiction, and systemic oppression.
Throwing misleading and dismissive labels around during so called political discussions is all too common in our current environment. There are countless others besides socialism. They are prevalent because there require no effort. Mouth the words, and all is settled.
