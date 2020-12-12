I was a candidate for Council District 5 and I would like to ask my supporters to vote for Jacob Powell and Susan Cummings on Dec. 12.
Jacob and I have seemingly identical political interest and I feel confident at this time he will deliver on the suggestion to emphasize the people of Baytown with an inclusive attitude. Though I admire Thomas Parents’ passion and believe he is a voice worthy of being heard, I politically stand with Powell and his vision for Baytown.
