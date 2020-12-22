I applaud the Sun editorial (Dec. 20) warning that it is too early to let our guard down concerning the COVID-19 virus just despite that two approved vaccines will soon be available.
As the editorial points out, both vaccines require a second dose a month after the first one, which may not be available to all until mid-January or later. We not only do not know how effective these vaccines will be in the long run, but news just arrived from the UK of a more dangerous variation of the virus which has led to calls in the UK to cancel many previously approved Christmas get-to-gathers.
