Coady and Linus shown on a 1940 Harris County map. The north-south road on the left is FM 2100, near the center is Bayway Drive, the interurban tracks by Wade Road, and the road on the right is North Main Street.
If you head out Decker Drive, turn north on Wade Road and slam on your brakes when you get to Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road, you’ll be slap-dab in the middle of downtown Coady. The community got its name in January 1926 when John J. Coady of Goose Creek placed an ad in the Houston Chronicle offering 19-acre tracts of land to people wanting to establish truck farms. A couple of months later Tyrell-Garth Investment Company bought it and immediately transferred it to Harry K. Johnson who further subdivided it. A second part of the subdivision on the east side of Wade Road about halfway between Cedar Bayou Lynchburg and I-10 became the community of Linus and another part further north became the community of McNair. A fourth part extended all the way east to N. Main Street and the whole thing was known as Highland Farms. The following year the Houston North Shore Railway Company (owned by the same Harry K. Johnson) laid tracks to Houston and listed both Coady and Linus as interurban stops. The line started on Texas Avenue in Goose Creek and looped south though Pelly and Baytown, then north to Coady and Linus, then through McNair and Highlands before it turned west towards Houston. Even though the tracts were sold as farms, by 1930 most of the residents had a different line of work. There were a few full-time farmers but almost everybody living there worked at the Humble Refinery and since Decker drive wasn’t built until 1945 they used the interurban to get there.
Coady was in the Anson Jones Elementary district and the students rode a bus to school. It was a long way from the corner of Pruett and Stimson streets where the campus was located so if a student missed the bus it could cause a fair bit of consternation as Miss Cora Almstead and a nine-year-old student found out in 1931. The girl stayed after school for help with arithmetic and neglected to tell Miss Cora that she rode the bus. That evening after a few hours of frantic searching by her father, Constable J.C. Shoemaker, Principle Hodge, Superintendent W.R. Smith and the teacher, they found her playing at a classmate’s house. By 1934, a new sixty-student school bus was added making two buses serving the community.
