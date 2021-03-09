I was a member of the Goose Creek CISD Facilities Names Committee. The task that was presented to us by the school board was challenging and complex due to the nature of the topic. Now that our work is done and our report and recommendations have been presented to the board, I want to say thanks to all those who participated and gave their time, energy, and thoughtful input – the committee members, GCCISD staff, and our facilitators. The process we went through was not perfect, but it was a good one; it was data driven, and we maintained as much objectivity as possible. A special thanks to our chair, Thomas Parent, who led the committee with grace, fairness and skillful control. I believe that our process should be used as a model for other school districts faced with this type of challenge. We did it right.
Mike Wilson
