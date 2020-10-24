With all the national and international issues facing President Trump and our country, all of them being critical to the survival of America, we tend to overlook some of the relatively minor issues which effect each of us in our daily lives.
Some of us remember the long lines to buy gasoline at high prices, inflation and interest rates over 10 percent during Democrat Jimmy Carter’s presidency and the poor economies of Democratic administrations since then. Ask yourself, do you want a re-run of Biden-Obama’s dismal economy with gas prices climbing over $3.50 per gallon?
