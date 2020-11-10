These were the top-10 most-read articles on www.baytownsun.com for the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, based on the number of page views:
These were the top-10 most-read articles on www.baytownsun.com for the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, based on the number of page views:
1. Baytown Council races heading to runoff (Wednesday)
2. Former BH student hit with two more charges (Saturday)
3. Two arrested in high speed chase (Tuesday)
4. Roundup of local races on ballot (Tuesday)
5. Sterling sisters proved to be formidable pair (Tuesday)
6. Goose Creek reports 18 new COVID cases (Saturday)
7. New junior school promotes rezone plan (Thursday)
8. Ganders rally to beat Galveston Ball 48-44 (Friday)
9. Patriots back on track at Rangers expense (Saturday)
10. City urges patience with North Main roadwork (Saturday)
The three most-viewed articles so far this year are Harris County Public Health: 23 COVID-19 cases in Baytown (April 11); Authorities probe alleged assaults by ex-BH student (Oct. 10); and BPD chief terminates embattled policeman (July 23).
