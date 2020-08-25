While I wasn’t born here, I like to tell people that I got here as quick as I could (March 1979).
My children, and two of my grandkids (before they moved) all went to GCCISD schools, San Jacinto Elementary, Baytown Junior High, two to Lee and one to Sterling High School. In elementary school, I encouraged them to take any computer class that was offered. Working for Southwestern Bell and AT&T, I saw first-hand how technology was advancing and computers were the future.
