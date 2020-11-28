I have been watching world events about the pandemic and I feel like Americans need reminding that wearing or not wearing a mask is not guaranteed by the Constitution. The guarantee under the Constitution is that we have the rights to “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness ...”
We have been looking at the wrong part. While it does guarantee our right to choose, it does not exclude us of the right to life. We cannot practice one in exclusion to the others. The coronavirus is depriving us of life. It is not a hoax. It is real. Your rights end where another person’s rights begin. Not wearing a mask is depriving millions of their Constitutional right to life. In conclusion the ones who refuse to wear a mask are saying “I don’t give a damn about other people! I only care about me.”
