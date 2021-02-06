bout Southwest Water Company. They are at it again. Our water bills have gone up again. I received an email late last night, of course after hours, and just to have water, it will cost me $68.65 and the amount for the water used is tacked on top of that. Not finished yet. Next the sewer charge is $91.49 then the amount of wastewater charge is tacked on top of that. So do the math. Most water bills are somewhere between $200 to $900. The household is using just 2,000 gallons a month aren’t doing any washing, cooking, flushing, showering or much of anything else.
Gouging like this should be against the law.
