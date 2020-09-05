On the outset, renaming Robert E. Lee High School seems like a knee jerk reaction to the current political climate. It also seems like a juvenile attempt to placate a faction of ineligible people with very little local voting rights and is mostly non-existent in Baytown.
The cornerstone founding principle of our republic is government by the consent of the governed. Typically, that means no one outside of the immediate voting domain is allowed to change local law. Opinion yes, voting no. Under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, those powers are delegated to the states or individuals, i.e. local jurisdiction. This attempt at changing the name change of Robert E. Lee is being propagated by people without direct voting privileges in GCCISD.
