The Optimist Club of Baytown invites community members to celebrate Optimist Day on Feb. 1, and join us for a special “Meet and Greet” luncheon starting at noon at the clubhouse located at 1724 Market St., in Baytown.
With the global pandemic continuing to affect the lives of people around the world, Optimists are choosing Optimism. “Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism,” Optimist Club President Kathryn Saenger explained, “Our number one priority is helping children in our community.”
