Rick Crotts seems to think that the term socialism is to often used to shut down speech. I’m wondering why Crotts just settled on an accusation of socialism as a term to “summarily close off any further discussion ...?” Is Crotts unaware of the accusations being made, primarily by Democrats, to shut down conversations some are not comfortable with? Accusing a person of being a racist, xenophobe, homophobe or misogynists is a popular tool of the left to shut down conversation. This is seldom mentioned outside of the small sphere of conservative radio and TV, but is all to common in leftist rhetoric.
One thing Crotts didn’t mention about socialism: “Socialism (Marxist theory) a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of Communism.”
