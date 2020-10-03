For those who wish to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election but have not registered, the clock is ticking. Monday, Oct. 5, is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in person. Applications to vote by mail must be received (not just postmarked) by your county clerk by Oct. 23.
Of course, the most-watched race on the ballot across the country is for president, as Donald Trump, a Republican, takes on Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But, there are many other municipal races and propositions on the ballot.
