New Year’s Day is an arbitrary division in time, and it seems even more so this year. Thousands of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Texas on New Year’s Eve and several thousand more on New Year’s Day. The hundreds of thousands of Texans who have been unemployed since March because of the coronavirus crisis will still be jobless. Small businesses that were struggling to stay alive on New Year’s Eve will face the same stark numbers on New Year’s Day.
We pray that we do not go through another year of death by coronavirus, strict but needed health guidelines, eand the conomic suffering and shutdowns that we experienced in 2020.
