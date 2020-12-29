Photos from left: The Goose Creek Hospital was on the second floor of the Guberman building from 1932-1936. The building still stands on Texas Avenue. The Goose Creek Hospital moved to 119 W. Defee in 1936, expanded several times and renamed Baytown Hospital in 1948 In 1961 the marble and brick façade was applied to the building.
I saw in The Sun a few days ago that the old Baytown Hospital at 119 W. Defee is on the slate for demolition. I remember it as Dr Philip Eichelberger’s clinic where I got shots and stitches, had broken bones set, stuck out my tongue and said “aaaah”, and turned my head and coughed for lots of football physicals.
In the early days of the Tri-Cities, doctors had their own practices and were pretty much on call 24-7. Finally in 1919 they formed the Goose Creek Medical Society and were able to sort of establish regular office hours but the nearest hospital was in Houston. The Humble Company had built a hospital for employees and admitted the public when space allowed, but by 1929 it was still the only hospital in the area and its service was increasingly limited by its size. So in December of that year the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce decided to establish a new hospital to serve residents of the entire east Harris County from Lynchburg to Crosby to Cedar Bayou. The Goose Creek Hospital was chartered on January 13, 1932 by Doctors William N. Brooks, Lawson A. Hankins, and Charles H. Langford. Dr Brooks had deep roots in the area; he was the son of San Jacinto veteran Gilbert Brooks and grandson of Dr Harvey Whiting, the first doctor here. After graduation from medical school he had practiced in north Texas but returned to Goose Creek in 1917 to succeed Dr John Schilling when he left for service in the Army. Dr. Hankins came here from Oklahoma in 1918. Dr. Langford had married Dr. Brooks’ daughter after they had graduated from pharmacy school at the University of Texas. He then attended medical school and after his internship in California moved here in 1931.
