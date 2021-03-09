Would someone please explain to me why it takes so long for Congress to pass a bill allegedly designed to offer financial relief to Americans during this pandemic?
The bill begins in the House and is debated and voted on then goes to the Senate and is debated and voted on then back to the House, and then to the President for approval. This process has been taking months during a crisis but with the stroke of the pen in a single day President Biden authorized billions of our tax dollars for funding abortions around the globe. Please explain.
