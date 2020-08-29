So I am getting gas at the Exxon on the corner of Highway 146 and Texas Avenue in Baytown. A fellow pulls in behind me and is getting his gas. A white vehicle zips by and then stops. Following him is a Baytown police officer in a white patrol vehicle and pulls right in front of me with his lights on to address the guy in the white vehicle. I have finished pumping my gas and am inside my truck and haven’t started my engine. I’m boxed in.
The white officer gets out and is maintaining social distance and asks the driver who now has his door open and I can see
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.