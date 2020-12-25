Christmas Day is the culmination of the joyous holiday season — a time of giving — and our community, as always, has answered the call in tremendous fashion. Amid all the commercial distractions of the Christmas season, thousands of area residents donated money and sacrificed their time and energy to help their less fortunate neighbors.
Many people have donated generously to the Baytown Police Department’s Blue Santa program and The Baytown Junior Forum’s Goodfellows initiative and many other drives to ensure that less fortunate children had something to be excited about when they awoke this morning.
