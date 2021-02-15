Intolerance: An opportunity for conversation
I saw an article on the Baytown Sun’s front page this week that characterized an incident as “not racist.” As soon as I saw the headline, I knew the topic was polarizing and would cause people to pick sides for or against versus engaging in purposeful dialogue. Personally, I wanted to attack the person who expressed the opinion, as clearly, my views don’t align with his. But there is no good in that, as my opinion could also cause people to choose sides. After talking with many people on this issue and listening to their ideas, I’ve decided to comment differently. You may agree or disagree with my views on racism, privilege, diversity and inclusion. We were all raised with prejudice and bias. We all have opinions. We seek to change others’ opinions based on the facts we know, what we heard or read, or what we believe to be true. We all have ideas on whether the names of buildings, statues, or posters are offensive or demeaning. Some issues cut more profoundly than others if you are personally affected, or the issue impacts those you know or connected to personally. I suggest we all can continue to grow and help lead positive change if we take issues as they arise and not definitively declare that they are or aren’t 100% anything.
