• Jacob Powell has shown in several ways that he has the ability, desire and leadership skills to be the person we need in District 5. As a member in the community, Jacob was active to aid victims during Hurricane Harvey. Jacob’s leadership and engineering skills will work together to provide the groundwork for decision making of all kinds. Jacob will provide the critical thinking needed to move our District forward. Jacob is a friend to citizens. We have observed Jacob meeting regularly with citizens of District 5, and he has listened to their concerns. Jacob Powell has the talent, knowledge and fortitude to help build a vibrant, economically secure, and productive Baytown. Without reservation, we highly recommend Jacob Powell. Mark and Mary Street
Baytown
