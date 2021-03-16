So you’re in prison. You know you’re innocent. But you can’t prove it from a prison cell. And you don’t have a lawyer. And you can’t afford to pay for a lawyer. That’s about as grim as it gets. He spent eight months in prison for a crime that he did not commit. The trial judge, the district attorney and the police chief believed in his innocence. Even science, DNA evidence identifying the alleged killer should have cleared the 43-year-old man after spending eight months locked up. He should have been cleared to apply for the $80,000 in state compensation for each year of his life he was wrongfully imprisoned. “I didn’t do it. What else can I do? I wonder if I am going back to prison.”
A criminal case should be about a search for truth. Really it is not about truth. It is about evidence and only the evidence that is presented in the courtroom. Sometimes incorrect or inaccurate evidence pointing to guilt is presented at trial. And sometimes correct and accurate evidence pointing to innocence is not known at the time of the trial and therefore not presented at trial. In the end, mistakes happen.
