The weather has been so nice that Phyllis I took a little walk on the Goose Creek Trail the other day. The wide concrete sidewalk winds through some of the most important 19th century history in this area. Just like they told Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz the best place to start a journey is at the beginning and the trail starts at the Bayland Marina where the sailboats are parked. There’s a big parking lot and you can’t get lost; just stay on the trail which is mostly well-marked. That being said, the first thing we did was take a detour at the boat ramps to read the three historical markers for Thomas Chubb’s Confederate shipyard, Bayland Guards, and Bayland Orphan Home. The shipyard was on the other side of Goose Creek but the trail runs on the orphan home property which extended almost all the way to W. Main Street. Goose Creek is over a thousand feet wide here, but in the 19th century it was only a little over a hundred feet wide. Dredging and subsidence in the early 1900s have taken their toll. If you looked across Goose Creek in 1861 you would have seen a Confederate gun emplacement at its mouth. The two brass cannons and the signal guns are long gone but the concrete emplacements are still there buried under the mud.
From the historical markers, the trail passes beneath the Highway 146 bridge. This is where Samuel Page’s ferry crossed Goose Creek back in 1868. The ferry actually existed much earlier because the oldest road in Baytown, the county road from Lynchburg to Goose Creek was laid out on 1847, and it crossed Goose Creek here. Many local residents including Ashbel Smith, the Republic of Texas ambassador to England and France, first Chancellor of the University of Texas, Chairman of Commissioners for Prairie View A&M, and Superintendent of Harris County schools for several terms from the 1850s through the 1880s; Thomas Gaillard, who owned the land which would later become the Goose Creek oil field; and Mary Jones, widow of Anson Jones, the last president of the Republic of Texas all used this ferry. When the county commissioners extended the road to the east side of the creek in 1861, Page’s ferry became part of the route and was licensed by the county. In one of her letters to her son, Mary Jones wrote that an accident at the ferry crossing almost killed her when she fell from her wagon and landed on her head. Luckily she landed in soft sand but it knocked her out and she took several days to recover.
