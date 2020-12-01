I am a 30-year-old homeowner in Baytown. As a born and raised Baytonian who has been educated not only by Goose Creek CISD, but also Lee College I have strong feelings about my vision for Baytown.
Many people my age have left Baytown, but I have chosen to stay because I know it can be great with the right leadership; I believe Susan Cummings is that leadership. I urge you all to vote for her in the upcoming run-off election for the Baytown City Council’s District 6 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.