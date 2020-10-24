Fighting off a full sinus infection from sitting outdoors watching the Astros for seven straight nights. It was great being out on patios across town to get out of the house and to cheer with friends at a safe distance for our team. Obviously wish we had better results, but my expectations for this team were not only met, but exceeded. This was never “our year,” so to go out on game 7 of the ALCS is something I’m happy to accept.
I actually thought I would hang in there and watch most of the World Series, but honestly after Game 1, I threw in the towel. I can only go so far. I remember in 2017 having a killer sinus infection at the Astros World Series Parade in downtown. The dust from hurricane Harvey was so thick it was hard to even breath. But it was all worth it. Lanny Griffith
