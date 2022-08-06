I wonder if those who complain about the cost of the January 6th committee consider the cost to our nation’s Capital building which suffered nearly $3 million in damage and required almost $30 million in additional security in the months following the insurrection. The committee would not be necessary at all had those rioters not chosen to destroy and desecrate the seat of our democracy. Witnesses have offered far more than hearsay- many are Republicans, part of the Trump administration who value their country more than loyalty to their former boss. A bipartisan Senate committee found that seven people lost their lives as a result of what happened on January 6th, including Capital police officer Brian Sicknick who was visciously attacked by the mob. Whatever your political affiliation, what occurred on January 6th was a national tragedy and it’s important to understand what happened. We all pay a price when democracy is attacked.
