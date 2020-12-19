With the hope of preventing others from being scammed, The Sun is printing a letter from a Baytown man without identifying him.
This morning I received a phone call stating that within the next 30 minutes I must pay an over due NRG bill of $498.99 for two months or workers would arrive at my door to disconnect me and remove the equipment. I repeatedly questioned the amount and multiple times stated that the caller was lying and my account was never that much per month, etc.
