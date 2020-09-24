Appointing a justice to the Supreme Court of the United States of America requires giving time and thoughtful consideration to a search for the best and brightest mind to fill this role now that we have lost one of the finest — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She may have been small in stature, but she was a judicial giant.
Instead, we have a president who is all about flapping his wings like a hungry vulture at the prospect of naming another justice to the highest court in our land.
