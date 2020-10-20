The Arabia Shriners in conjunction with the Baytown Shrine Club will be hosting a special benefit fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at The Baytown Shrine Club at 110 W. Main St. in Baytown.
We will be hosting a fall festival and variety show featuring magical illusions, comedy and surprise giveaways. This is a benefit to not only help fund the operations and maintenance of the Shrine Center but to help less fortunate, disadvantaged and deserving children and families get out for an evening of fun, magic and comedy. This event will start at 7 p.m. and run till about 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.