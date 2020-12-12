I am endorsing Thomas Parent and Mike Lester for Baytown City Council and would ask that residents in their districts consider the following comments and vote for them.
Thomas was a key player in the successful passage of the latest Goose Creek CISD Bond that not only benefited the school district but the Baytown area as a whole. He has a long family history here and cares deeply about Baytown. He is very detailed oriented, does his civic homework, and makes informed decisions. He strongly supports our police and fire departments. Finally, through his involvement in and research of city processes, Thomas already knows how the city works and can hit the ground running.
