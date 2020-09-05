REL name-change push         a form of punishment

Why is changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School so important to some? This is a question I have asked myself many times. What is in a name? No matter what the original reasoning for naming Lee after a Confederate general it was a decision made decades ago by people that are, more that likely, no longer with us. Those that are still here and still relevant are those than attended Lee and have a special place in their memories for this school.
