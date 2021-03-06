Wonder what the Battleship Texas Foundation will think of Baytown after our school district recommended to keep the name Robert E. Lee? It’s like saying we want to uphold and glorify the perpetuation of painful slavery memories and white supremacy. Surely this decision will negatively impact Baytown’s economic and demographic future for years to come.
