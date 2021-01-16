Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day to honor a religious and civil rights leader who stirred the conscience of our nation and led a movement that transformed American life.
MLK Day is a time to reflect on the true meaning of the words enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and repeated by Lincoln at Gettysburg — that all people are created equal. Equality means that every child has access to a first-rate education. It requires that access to jobs, housing, and the vast array of opportunities in this country be based on individual accomplishment and not denied because of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.