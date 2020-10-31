Thomas Parent is running for Baytown City Council in District 5. Thomas is an 18-year Baytown resident and a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. Not only has Thomas Parent been a longtime resident, he knows Baytown on so levels. I know firsthand as I am one of his neighbors. I first met Thomas during Hurricane Harvey as we were both surveying the damage. As we were surveying things, we struck up a conversation about the engineering of our neighborhood and I could immediately tell he was someone that was more “tuned in” to his surroundings and how he wanted help regarding our neighborhood and city.
Thomas Parent stays informed of what is happening in our city and he gets involved. Thomas has served on our school district Citizen Bond Planning Committee and was pivotal in getting information out and worked hard to ensure tax dollars were being spent appropriately. Thomas now serves on the Citizen Bond Oversight Committee to make sure the district implements what the citizens approved. Thomas is also the President of our local MUD tax board and has been pivotal in getting our MUD taxes lowered! Thomas has been wonderful with getting residents involved as he has and continues to pursue better for Baytown.
