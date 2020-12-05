I endorse Susan and believe wholeheartedly that her voice is needed on city council. Susan is not a career politician nor is she a developer; no decision made by council will ever enrich her pockets. We need new, diverse voices like hers on council not those of past administrations.
Susan was born in Baytown, educated in Goose Creek CISD and taught at Lee College for over 30 years. She knows Baytown and will be the leader District 6 needs to advocate on its behalf for infrastructure improvements, protection from flooding and opportunities for small business.
