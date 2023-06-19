Tena was 10 and wanted nothing to do with rattlesnakes, alive or dead.  She especially didn’t want to spend a summer afternoon in the back of the pick-up staring at the growing pile of rattles by her feet.

And yet, as much as she hated it on one level, it was a secret source of pride. None of the other kids had a dad tough enough to be known as a rattlesnake hunter, trying to rid the countryside single-handedly of such dangerous predators.

