William Swain Johnson passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023. A celebration of life was held on April 29, 2023, at his brother’s home Bob Johnson in Baytown, Texas. Bill touched many lives and will be missed dearly.
William Swain Johnson, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 67. Born on May 30, 1955, to Henry Maurice Johnson and Babie Louie Swain. He grew up in Baytown, Texas graduating from Robert E. Lee High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.