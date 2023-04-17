Wendy Marie Rowe passed away on April 11, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. service at Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX 77562.
Wendy Marie Rowe, our wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend went on to be with her mother, Wanda McAllister, on April 11, 2023 at the age of 61. She was a native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana but spent over half of her life as a resident of Baytown, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.