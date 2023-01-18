c passed away on January 3, 2023. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Virgie’s life will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, TX 77521. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for Virgie’s family.
Virgie Dee Muckelroy, age 79, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Baytown, Texas. She was born on May 7, 1943 in Baytown, Texas to Lauren Melvin Henderson and Ruth A. Chandler Henderson.
