Vaudine Louise Zlomke passed away on January 4, 2023. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park. Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www. SterlingFuneralHome.com
Vaudine Louise Zlomke, 92, of Old River-Winfree, Texas, passed away in the early morning hours, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on August 10, 1930, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to the late Vernon Louis Smith and Mary Alice Franssen Coward. Vaudine attended Mont Belvieu Methodist Church as a young lady and she graduated from Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, with the class of 1948.
