Timothy Campbell Creekmore went peacefully with the Lord on January 16, 2023. There will be a private gathering with his family to celebrate his life. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. The family of Timothy would like to extend a special note to his lifelong friends in San Saba, Texas. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to your local animal shelter or Houston ASPCA in memory of Timothy.
Timothy Campbell Creekmore went peacefully with the Lord on January 16, 2023. He was born in Baytown, Texas June 29, 1960, to James Clyde Creekmore and Sherry Kay (Carney) Creekmore Bayard.
