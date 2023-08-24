Theresa Jane Bubendorf Andress passed away from this life into the realm of the Holy Spirit on August 18, 2023. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the West Baytown Club, 1020 Bowie Street Baytown Texas 77520. A visitation will be held Monday August 28, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands TX 77562. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday August 29, 2023, 10:30 am. at St Joseph Catholic Church 1907 Carolina St Baytown TX 77520.
Theresa Jane Bubendorf Andress passed away from this life into the realm of the Holy Spirit on August 18th at 8:50 after a long battle with brain cancer. Family members surrounded her in love in her passing.
