Terry Wayne Elliott passed away on September 22, 2023. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in the chapel at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com
Terry Wayne Elliott, 65, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 24, 1956, in Baytown, Texas to the late Warner and Lois Wolford Elliott. Terry graduated from Barbers Hill High School with the class of 1974. He worked for many years in operations with the local chemical plants.
